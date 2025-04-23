Today Is Your Last Chance to Get Three Months of Apple TV+ for $2.99/Month

Last week, Apple introduced a special offer on Apple TV+, allowing customers a chance to get the service for just $2.99 per month for three months. This offer is still live today, but it will expire for good tomorrow, April 24.

Only new and qualified returning customers can gain access to this offer. After the three month period ends, your subscription will return to the regular pricing of $9.99 per month.

The offer is available in the Apple TV app, and at tv.apple.com, through April 24. Unfortunately, existing subscribers are not eligible to receive the discount.

The promotion is running in other countries, too. In Canada, for example, the special price is set at $3.99 per month. In the U.K., it is set at £2.99.

With an Apple TV+ subscription, you can watch all of Apple's original shows and films. You can also watch select MLB and MLS games with weekly Friday Night Baseball and Sunday Night Soccer doubleheaders, at no additional cost.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.