1 in 2 Surveyed Willing to Pay at Least $10/Month for Apple Intelligence

A little more than half of respondents in a recent survey said they would be willing to pay at least $10 per month for unlimited access to Apple Intelligence.



In an online survey conducted in February and March, investment firm Morgan Stanley asked thousands of consumers in the U.S. to indicate the maximum amount of money per month that they would be willing to spend for unlimited access to Apple Intelligence. Approximately 1,400 of the 3,300 respondents were current iPhone owners, including 450 owners of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models that are compatible with Apple Intelligence.

The breakdown was as follows:

$15 or more per month: 22%

22% $10 to $14.99 per month: 30%

30% $5 to $9.99 per month: 17%

17% Less than $5 per month: 11%

11% Not willing to pay: 14%

14% Don't know/too early to tell: 6%

Morgan Stanley analysts shared the survey results today in an Apple-focused equity research note, obtained by MacRumors. It said the survey's total sample represents the general population in the U.S. in terms of age, gender, and region.

The rollout of Apple Intelligence features has not gone smoothly so far. Apple was hit with class action lawsuits in the U.S. and Canada over its delayed personalized Siri features, and the company recently complied with the National Advertising Division's recommendation to remove "available now" wording from the Apple Intelligence web page. Apple also had to disable notification summaries for news apps after some of the summaries generated false information, and it has yet to re-enable the feature.

Even with Apple Intelligence getting off to a rocky start, this survey suggests that many customers would still be willing to pay for access to the features. However, it is unclear if Apple will ever charge for any of the features.