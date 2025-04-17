Verizon Updates Ultimate 5G Plan With More Data and New Features

Verizon today announced new features for its Unlimited Ultimate plan, which is the company's highest-tier plan at the current time.



Unlimited Ultimate customers now have access to 200GB of premium Hotspot data, which downgrades to 6Mb/s after that. Verizon is also offering unlimited data in more than 210 countries and destinations around the world, plus customers can choose one of 140 countries to get up to 300 minutes of calling from the US per month.

High-speed data worldwide is capped at 15GB per month, and after that, speeds are limited to 1.5Mb/s.

Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan is $100 per month, but it drops to $90 per month with Auto Pay enabled. It offers 5G UWB data, up to 4K video streaming, 50 percent off data plans for a watch and tablet, and talk, text, and unlimited data in Mexico and Canada.

The plan also supports adding streaming features like Hulu, Netflix, YouTube Premium, Apple Music, and Max for an additional monthly fee.

Verizon's other unlimited plans include Plus for $90 per month, and Welcome at $75 per month, with $10/month discounts available for Auto Pay.