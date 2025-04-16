Apple to Enable a Lesser-Known iOS 16 Feature on iPhone Demo Units

In its 2025 Environmental Progress Report released today, Apple revealed that it plans to expand its Clean Energy Charging feature to iPhone and iPad demo units on display at Apple Stores and other retail stores across the United States.



Introduced in the United States in 2022, as part of iOS 16.1, the optional Clean Energy Charging feature enables iPhone users to charge their devices at times of the day when the electric grid is relatively cleaner. Apple says the feature can reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon-emission electricity is available.

In a new document, obtained by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, Apple said the Clean Energy Charging feature will be enabled by default on all iPhone and iPad demo units in U.S. stores, reducing the carbon footprint of those devices. To ensure that the demo units are always ready to be used by customers, Apple said devices will resume charging immediately in the event that they drop below 50% battery life.

Clean Energy Charging is enabled by default for customers too. On iOS 16.1 and later, the feature can be managed in the Settings app, under Battery → Battery Health & Charging. The feature is still available in the contiguous United States only.



It is unclear exactly when the feature will be enabled on iPhone and iPad demo units.

This is just one of several environmental initiatives and milestones that Apple has announced ahead of Earth Day on April 22.

Apple has a support document with more details about Clean Energy Charging.