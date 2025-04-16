Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.4.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.4.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system that launched in September. ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4.1 comes two weeks after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4.



Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌ 15.4.1 includes important bug fixes and security updates, and is recommended for all users.

More on the features in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ can be found in our macOS Sequoia roundup.