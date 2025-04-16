Apple Card Promo Offers 5% Daily Cash at Booking.com

Apple today started sending out emails to Apple Card users, letting them know about a new Booking.com promotion. From now through May 15, ‌Apple Card‌ users can get five percent total Daily Cash back when using ‌Apple Card‌ with Apple Pay.



Booking.com is a site that allows users to reserve flights, hotel stays, car rentals, cruises, and more.

‌Apple Card‌ owners can get up to $500 Daily Cash back on eligible hotel stays and car rentals using the ‌Apple Card‌ Booking.com link.

Booking.com is also providing two percent in Booking.com Travel Credits on eligible stays and car rentals that are booked through the ‌Apple Card‌, which is on top of the 5 percent Daily Cash back.

Right now, Apple is also offering an ‌Apple Card‌ promotion for referrals, offering anyone who is referred to ‌Apple Card‌ a $75 Daily Cash bonus. The invitee will need to open a new ‌Apple Card‌ and make a purchase within 30 days of opening the account.