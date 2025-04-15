Best Buy's Spring Sale Includes Big Discounts on iPad Pro, TVs, Headphones, and Much More
Best Buy this week kicked off a new Spring Sale, including major discounts on computers, TVs, headphones, smartphones, video games, LEGO sets, and much more. This also includes a collection of Apple product discounts on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro.
In terms of Apple products, Best Buy is offering a huge collection of discounts on the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. You'll find nearly every Wi-Fi and cellular model on sale at Best Buy during this event, with as much as $200 off these tablets.
Most of the deals shared below are available to all shoppers, but some do require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership. These start at $49.99/year for My Best Buy Plus, and grant access to exclusive discounts and more.
Apple
- 13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) - $799.00 ($200 off)
- 11-inch M4 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) - $899.00 ($100 off)
- 13-inch M4 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) - $1,099.00 ($200 off)
- 15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) - $1,049.00 ($250 off)
- 14-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/512GB) - $1,749.00 for members ($250 off)
TVs
- 65-inch LG LED 4K Smart TV - $349.99 ($250 off)
- 75-inch Insignia LED 4K Smart Fire TV - $399.99 ($200 off)
- 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV - $999.99 ($700 off)
- 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV - $1,199.99 ($300 off)
- 75-inch Sony Bravia LED 4K Smart TV - $1,199.99 ($500 off)
- 65-inch LG OLED 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,399.99 ($300 off)
- 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,799.99 ($500 off)
Headphones
- Skullcandy Crusher Over-the-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - $129.99 ($100 off)
- Sony WF1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - $179.99 for members ($120 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Wireless Earbuds - $209.99 ($40 off)
- Bose Ultra Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds - $229.00 ($70 off)
- Sony WH1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $249.99 ($100 off)
- Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $329.99 ($70 off)
Laptops
- HP Touch Screen Laptop - $349.99 ($230 off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim - $499.99 ($250 off)
- Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop - $1,799.99 ($900 off)
LEGO
- Lotus Flowers - $10.49 ($4.50 off)
- Roses Botanical Collection - $11.99 ($3 off)
- Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera - $15.99 ($4 off)
- Animal Crossing Bunnie's Outdoor Activities - $15.99 ($4 off)
- Creator 3-in-1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter - $15.99 ($4 off)
- Creator 3-in-1 Flowers in Water Can - $23.99 ($6 off)
- Creator 3-in-1 Space Astronaut - $43.99 ($11 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
