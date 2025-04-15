Best Buy's Spring Sale Includes Big Discounts on iPad Pro, TVs, Headphones, and Much More

Best Buy this week kicked off a new Spring Sale, including major discounts on computers, TVs, headphones, smartphones, video games, LEGO sets, and much more. This also includes a collection of Apple product discounts on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of Apple products, Best Buy is offering a huge collection of discounts on the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. You'll find nearly every Wi-Fi and cellular model on sale at Best Buy during this event, with as much as $200 off these tablets.

Most of the deals shared below are available to all shoppers, but some do require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership. These start at $49.99/year for My Best Buy Plus, and grant access to exclusive discounts and more.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.