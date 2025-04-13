Get the M4 iPad Pro for Up to $200 Off This Weekend

Amazon and Best Buy are both discounting numerous models of Apple's M4 iPad Pro this weekend. This time around, deals at both retailers have been applied automatically and are available to all shoppers, so you won't need to clip any on-page coupons or be a My Best Buy Plus/Total member.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In total, there are more 13-inch iPad Pro tablets on sale than 11-inch models during this sale. We've collected every device being discounted in this lists below, and they include a few models with Nano-Texture Glass options as well.

These iPad Pro models feature Apple's M4 chip, OLED displays, and support for the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard.



11-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

13-Inch iPad Pro - Wi-Fi

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

