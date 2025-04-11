Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple Watch SE Hits Best Price of the Year So Far, Plus Save on the New iPad and More

This week's best Apple deals include discounts on AirPods Max, iPad, and Apple Watch SE. We're also tracking a big sitewide sale at OWC, including savings on docks and hubs for your Mac, plus external drives and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods Max

What's the deal? Take $49 off AirPods Max

Take $49 off AirPods Max Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon discounted the AirPods Max (USB-C) to $499.99 in every color this week. This is the first time in a few weeks that we've tracked a deal on every color of the AirPods Max.



OWC

What's the deal? Save on Mac docks, hubs, and more

Save on Mac docks, hubs, and more Where can I get it? OWC

OWC Where can I find the original deal? Right here

OWC's "Spring Savings Celebration" kicked off this week, offering big discounts on docks, hubs, memory cards, external drives, and more. Many of these deals won't be applied until you add the items to your cart, at which time an automatic coupon will be applied to your order.



Apple Watch SE

What's the deal? Take $79 off Apple Watch SE

Take $79 off Apple Watch SE Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

You can get $79 off the Apple Watch SE this week on Amazon, starting at just $169.97 for the 40mm GPS model. Overall, these are both the best prices we've seen so far in 2025.



iPad

What's the deal? Take up to $49 off the new iPad

Take up to $49 off the new iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon has a few new discounts on Apple's 11th generation iPad this week, including $49 off the 512GB Wi-Fi model of the tablet. Prices start at $327.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.