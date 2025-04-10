Apple's USB-C AirPods Max Drop to $499.99 on Amazon

Amazon today has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $499.99 in every color, down from $549.00. While not an all-time low price, this is the first time in a few weeks that every color of the USB-C AirPods Max has been on sale on Amazon, and it's still a solid markdown for anyone who's been waiting for a sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Colors available on sale include Blue, Midnight, Orange, Starlight, and Purple. All colors are available to be delivered by mid April, with most providing a delivery estimate around April 15 for free shipping options. Prime members in certain cities should be able to see same-day delivery options.

