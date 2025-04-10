Apple's USB-C AirPods Max Drop to $499.99 on Amazon
Amazon today has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $499.99 in every color, down from $549.00. While not an all-time low price, this is the first time in a few weeks that every color of the USB-C AirPods Max has been on sale on Amazon, and it's still a solid markdown for anyone who's been waiting for a sale.
Colors available on sale include Blue, Midnight, Orange, Starlight, and Purple. All colors are available to be delivered by mid April, with most providing a delivery estimate around April 15 for free shipping options. Prime members in certain cities should be able to see same-day delivery options.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
