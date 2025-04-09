OWC's Spring Savings Sale Includes Big Discounts on Mac Docks, Memory, Accessories, and More
OWC kicked off a new "Spring Savings Celebration" this week, offering solid discounts on a variety of USB-C docks, memory cards, external drives and enclosures, and Mac accessories. Many of these deals won't be applied until you add the items to your cart, at which time an automatic coupon will be applied to your order.
There are a few notable deals in this sale, including $100 off the popular 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock for Mac, available for $179.99. If you purchase a qualifying new or used Mac at the same time as this dock, you can get an additional $20 off the accessory at checkout.
Docks and Hubs
- OWC USB-C Travel Dock - $29.99 when added to cart, down from $49.99
- Atlas Dual SD Card Reader - $63.99 when added to cart, down from $89.99
- Thunderbolt Mini Dock - $99.99, down from $129.99
- Thunderbolt Hub - $128.99, down from $149.99
- 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock - $179.99, down from $279.99
- Thunderbolt Go Dock - $199.99 when added to cart, down from $349.99
Memory Cards
- 128GB SD V60 Atlas Pro - $23.99 when added to cart, down from $29.99
- 128GB SD V90 Atlas Ultra - $79.99 when added to cart, down from $99.99
- 256GB SD V90 Atlas Ultra - $159.99 when added to cart, down from $199.99
- 1TB SD V60 Atlas Pro - $207.99 when added to cart, down from $259.99
External Drives and Enclosures
- Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub - $149.99 when added to cart, down from $179.99
- 2TB Envoy Pro FX SSD - $329.99, down from $379.99
Memory
- 32GB Memory Upgrade Kit - $59.99, down from $89.98
- 64GB Memory Upgrade Kit - $119.99, down from $179.96
Miscellaneous
- 2M USB-C to USB-C Charging Cable - $3.99, down from $14.99
- 2M Thunderbolt 4 Cable - $44.99 when added to cart, down from $57.99
- Matias Wireless Multi-Pairing Keyboard - $47.99, down from $69.00
