Apple Releases iPhone 16e Parts for Do-It-Yourself Repairs

Apple this week made iPhone 16e parts available to order through its self-service repair store in the U.S. and many European countries.



There are parts and tools available for repairing an iPhone 16e's display, battery, cameras, back glass, speakers, and more. Apple also allows customers to rent an iPhone toolkit for seven days, with U.S. pricing set at $49.

Apple offers a comprehensive iPhone 16e repair manual on its website, and now the necessary parts for the device are available.

Launched in 2022, Apple's self-service repair program provides customers with access to genuine parts, tools, and manuals to repair select iPhones and Macs, Studio Displays, and Beats Pill speakers. Apple says the program is "intended for individuals who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices."

Apple previously announced that the self-service repair program would expand to Canada in 2025, but we are still waiting for that to happen.