Instagram Tests Reels You Can Only Watch With a Secret Code

Instagram seems to be testing locked reels that require viewers to enter a keyword or a code to be able to see the hidden content. It's a feature that creators could use to increase engagement or to share content with their most loyal fans.



TechCrunch noticed that the Instagram Design account recently shared a locked reel with a hint provided to unlock the reel. Entering the code displays an animated banner with the "coming soon" wording, which seems to reference the Instagram Design team's announcement that it will soon have a Threads account.

As noted by TechCrunch, a creator could share a locked reel that requires a specific word to open, for example, providing a hint that only a follower would know such as a pet's name, which would be a way to share exclusive videos.

Instagram already has a feature that allows users to share a hidden story that can be unlocked with a DM, but the locked reel option does not require direct engagement. Instagram has not commented on the locked reel feature, and it is not clear if and when it will roll out to users.