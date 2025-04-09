Aqara Expands Advanced Matter Bridging to Older Hubs, Adds Support for New Device Types

Smart home company Aqara today announced plans to further integrate Matter into its product offerings. Aqara is bringing its Advanced Matter Bridging feature to all Aqara Matter controllers and bridges, rather than limiting the functionality to just the Hub M3. With the change, users can more easily connect Aqara devices to third-party Matter platforms.



Advanced Matter Bridging can be used to convert Scenes and Signals created in the Aqara app to virtual plugs and sensors that can be shared to other platforms, which means that advanced Aqara features that used to be limited to the Aqara ecosystem can be used in HomeKit. Advanced Matter Bridging is available across all existing and upcoming Matter Controllers from Aqara with the 4.3.4 firmware.

The Aqara platform is also gaining support for over 50 unique types of Matter-enabled devices, including third-party Matter devices from other manufacturers. Aqara Home integrates with robot vacuums, dimmable plugs, smoke alarms, sensors of all kinds, air purifiers, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, air conditioners and heat pumps, solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, water heaters, and more. Matter devices that are not yet supported by a platform like Apple Home can be added to Apple Home through Aqara's platform.

Support for additional Matter device types is available in Aqara home version 5.1.9 and firmware version 4.3.5 for Matter Controllers, which is coming out later this month.