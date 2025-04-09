Apple Shares Emergency SOS Apple Watch Success Story

Apple today shared a minute-long video promoting the Emergency SOS feature on the Apple Watch, highlighting the rescue of Australian man Rick Shearman, who was swept out to sea last July.

Shearman was swimming in Byron Bay when rough seas pushed him away from shore, with the current carrying him over 1.5 kilometers from the beach. He couldn't get past the waves, and after about 20 minutes of trying to get to shore, he realized he needed help.

He called emergency services using the Emergency SOS feature on his Apple Watch, with the call played back in Apple's ad spot in a dramatic reenactment of the event. He was able to source help, and stayed on the line with emergency crews for an hour to direct them to his location. He was ultimately rescued by helicopter.

Emergency SOS on Apple Watch can be activated by holding down the Side Button to call the local emergency services for the area that you're in.