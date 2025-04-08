Apple Arcade Adding Five New Games Next Month
Apple today announced that five additional games will be added to the Apple Arcade library at the beginning of next month.
Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month and is bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.
The five new games coming to Apple Arcade on Thursday, May 1:
More details about all five games are available on the Apple Newsroom website.
