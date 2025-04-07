Useful Mac Accessories to Check Out

If you've recently got one of Apple's new M4 Macs, or if you're simply looking to upgrade your desk setup, we have a selection of useful Mac accessories that you might want to take a look at.

Sonnet Thunderbolt 5 Dock ($400) - Sonnet's SSD Dock combines ports with added storage. It comes with up to 4TB of space, and it has four Thunderbolt 5 ports, four USB-A ports, a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, a headphone jack, and SD and microSD card slots. With a compatible Thunderbolt 5 Mac, it supports read speeds of up to 6100MB/s.

Satechi's Mac Mini Hub ($80) - Satechi's Mac mini stand and hub is a useful add-on for a ‌Mac mini‌ because it's the same size and shape as Apple's desktop computer, but it adds several extra ports. It comes with a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, a micro SD and SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Satechi 200W 6-Port GaN Charger ($150) - Satechi's 200W 6-Port Charger has six USB-C PD ports so you can charge up to six devices at one time. It's only 4.1 inches square thanks to GaN technology, so it's quite portable and ideal for desktop use.

Keychron Q5 HE QMK Keyboard ($250) - If you like clicky, mechanical keys, the Keychron Q5 HE QMK offers a satisfying typing experience and a fun look that stands out from your everyday keyboard.

WaterField Designs Shinjuku Backpack ($329) - Made from a waxed, water resistant canvas and leather, the Shinjuku backpack from WaterField Designs is an ideal everyday carry bag. It has two padded pockets for a laptop and a tablet, and lots of interior and exterior pockets for accessories.

Sonos Era 100 ($199) - If you want a premium sound experience for your Mac, a pair of Sonos Era 100 speakers work well paired together. You'll have a hard time finding a better sound solution, but there can be some irritating latency and connectivity issues to deal with going this route.

Raycon 5-in-1 Laptop Power Bank ($96) - This 65W power bank has a 15,000mAh battery inside, plus it can be plugged right into a wall for recharging purposes and passthrough charging. It has two USB-C ports, along with an integrated charging cable for Lightning or USB-C devices and a wireless charging surface for AirPods.

Anker 165W Power Bank - Anker's 165W Power Bank has 25,000mAh capacity for charging up a Mac. There are three 100W USB-C ports for multi-device charging, and a built-in cable for when you don't have a cable with you.

ASUS ProArt 5K Display ($800) - The ProArt 5K display from Asus is much more affordable than Apple's own Studio Display, and it offers excellent quality for the price. If you want a great display with a lower price tag, it's worth checking out.

What are your favorite accessories for your Mac setup? Let us know in the comments below.