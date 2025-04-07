Useful Mac Accessories to Check Out
If you've recently got one of Apple's new M4 Macs, or if you're simply looking to upgrade your desk setup, we have a selection of useful Mac accessories that you might want to take a look at.
- Sonnet Thunderbolt 5 Dock ($400) - Sonnet's SSD Dock combines ports with added storage. It comes with up to 4TB of space, and it has four Thunderbolt 5 ports, four USB-A ports, a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, a headphone jack, and SD and microSD card slots. With a compatible Thunderbolt 5 Mac, it supports read speeds of up to 6100MB/s.
- Satechi's Mac Mini Hub ($80) - Satechi's Mac mini stand and hub is a useful add-on for a Mac mini because it's the same size and shape as Apple's desktop computer, but it adds several extra ports. It comes with a USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, a micro SD and SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
- Satechi 200W 6-Port GaN Charger ($150) - Satechi's 200W 6-Port Charger has six USB-C PD ports so you can charge up to six devices at one time. It's only 4.1 inches square thanks to GaN technology, so it's quite portable and ideal for desktop use.
- Keychron Q5 HE QMK Keyboard ($250) - If you like clicky, mechanical keys, the Keychron Q5 HE QMK offers a satisfying typing experience and a fun look that stands out from your everyday keyboard.
- WaterField Designs Shinjuku Backpack ($329) - Made from a waxed, water resistant canvas and leather, the Shinjuku backpack from WaterField Designs is an ideal everyday carry bag. It has two padded pockets for a laptop and a tablet, and lots of interior and exterior pockets for accessories.
- Sonos Era 100 ($199) - If you want a premium sound experience for your Mac, a pair of Sonos Era 100 speakers work well paired together. You'll have a hard time finding a better sound solution, but there can be some irritating latency and connectivity issues to deal with going this route.
- Raycon 5-in-1 Laptop Power Bank ($96) - This 65W power bank has a 15,000mAh battery inside, plus it can be plugged right into a wall for recharging purposes and passthrough charging. It has two USB-C ports, along with an integrated charging cable for Lightning or USB-C devices and a wireless charging surface for AirPods.
- Anker 165W Power Bank - Anker's 165W Power Bank has 25,000mAh capacity for charging up a Mac. There are three 100W USB-C ports for multi-device charging, and a built-in cable for when you don't have a cable with you.
- ASUS ProArt 5K Display ($800) - The ProArt 5K display from Asus is much more affordable than Apple's own Studio Display, and it offers excellent quality for the price. If you want a great display with a lower price tag, it's worth checking out.
