Get $100 Off iPad Mini 7 on Amazon, Available From $399
Amazon this weekend is providing record low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00.
Amazon has three colors of the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 on sale at this price, and it's a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the tablet. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.99, both $100 discounts and available in multiple colors.
Deals on cellular models are a bit rarer on Amazon, with one color of the 512GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $849.00, down from $949.00. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
