Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get the AirPods 4 (ANC) for $148.99, Plus Big Discounts on MacBook Air and More
Amazon's Big Spring Sale happened earlier this week, and although it has now ended, there are still a few remaining deals that have stuck around. This includes low prices on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple Pencil Pro, M3 iPad Air, and more. We're also tracking a few solid discounts at Samsung and Best Buy.
AirPods 4
- What's the deal? Take $30 off AirPods 4 with ANC
- Where can I get it? Amazon
AirPods 4 with ANC dropped to $148.99 this week on Amazon, and they are still available at this all-time low price. Right now, it's the only notable AirPods discount still around from the Big Spring Sale.
Samsung
- What's the deal? Save on Samsung monitors, TVs, and more
- Where can I get it? Samsung
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Samsung this week kicked off a new springtime sale, which includes savings on monitors, TVs, Galaxy products, and more. This sale also covers the newest Galaxy S25 smartphones, The Frame TV, and Samsung's line of home appliances, including refrigerators and washer/dryers.
M2 MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Take $250 off M2 MacBook Air
- Where can I get it? Best Buy
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Best Buy is discounting Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage down to $749.00 in a few colors. This is a $250 discount on the previous generation M2 MacBook Air, and a solid second-best price.
M3 iPad Air
- What's the deal? Take up to $70 off new iPad Air
- Where can I get it? Amazon
Last week Apple launched the new M3 iPad Air, and Amazon has been providing solid launch window discounts on numerous models this week. You can find up to $70 off these tablets on Amazon, with prices starting at $549.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model.
M4 MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Take $50 off M4 MacBook Air
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the new M4 MacBook Air, with up to $60 off the 13-inch and 15-inch versions of the computer. Right now these discounts are only available on Amazon, and most of them have estimated delivery windows of early April.
Apple Pencil Pro
- What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro
- Where can I get it? Amazon
Another all-time low price available on Amazon this week was on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's still available for $99.00 today, down from $129.00.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
