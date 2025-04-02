Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 18.5 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming just two days after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.

iOS 18
iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.

We don't yet know what Apple is introducing in the iOS 18.5 update, but we are still waiting on new Siri Apple Intelligence features. That functionality may not be coming until next year, though, so it's unclear if we'll get any new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ tools in the beta.

Once we download the beta and discover that's included, we'll update this article with details.

Top Rated Comments

abatabia Avatar
abatabia
1 hour ago at 10:12 am
Cool but for me I’m leaving the beta world. I’ll keep up to date via your posts.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TruthWatcher412 Avatar
TruthWatcher412
33 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Siri still sucks, asked what month it is and she said she needed ChatGPT to get the answer.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stuwil Avatar
Stuwil
43 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Well I also say I’m not going to download the new beta yet within 10 minutes of release I’ve hit the download button
I wonder what it brings
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxFoxtail Avatar
xxFoxtail
34 minutes ago at 10:39 am

Cool but for me I’m leaving the beta world. I’ll keep up to date via your posts.
Doesn’t seem like there's any notable changes here, or at least found yet. I might step off the beta train too until June. Then again, I like living dangerously.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BarrettF77 Avatar
BarrettF77
30 minutes ago at 10:43 am
I've given up on this year's round of software. I think Apple has as well and all real efforts have turned to the next release. Won't be getting on the beta bandwagon again till Sept at the earliest, if ever given Apple's waning ability to release stuff that doesn't do more damage than good.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
