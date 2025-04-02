Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 18.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming just two days after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4.



iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update.

We don't yet know what Apple is introducing in the iOS 18.5 update, but we are still waiting on new Siri Apple Intelligence features. That functionality may not be coming until next year, though, so it's unclear if we'll get any new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ tools in the beta.

Once we download the beta and discover that's included, we'll update this article with details.

