Apple CEO Tim Cook Sells Stock Worth $24 Million

Apple CEO Tim Cook today earned over $24 million selling Apple stock, according to a filing with the SEC. Cook sold 108,136 shares that he received on April 1 when restricted stock units vested.



The RSUs that vested yesterday were part of a time-based stock award that Cook was granted back in 2020. One-third of the shares vested in 2023, one-third in 2024, and the final third vested in 2025. The shares that were sold today were put in Cook's trust.

Restricted stock units are given to Cook regularly as bonus compensation, encouraging him to stay on as Apple's CEO. Cook has served as CEO since August 2011, and now that his RSUs have vested, Apple may give him another grant to keep him at the company for an even longer period. Cook also regularly receives RSUs that vest based on Apple's performance, with that award typically happening in October.

Apple executives that include Jeff Williams and Katherine Adams also received and sold stock worth $7,950,684 and $8,664,682, respectively.