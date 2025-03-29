What to Expect From the Magic Mouse 3

Apple is reportedly working on a new Magic Mouse. Below, we recap what to expect.



The two key rumors for the Magic Mouse 3 so far include a relocated charging port, along with a more ergonomic design.

It was briefly rumored that the Magic Mouse 3 would also feature voice control, but that was misinterpreted information.



Relocated Charging Port

While the Magic Mouse switched from Lightning to USB-C last year, the charging port is still located on the bottom of the mouse, which prevents it from being used while charging. This is only a minor inconvenience, as charging the mouse is a quick and infrequent process, but it sounds like Apple will finally relocate the port.

In December, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on a redesigned Magic Mouse with a relocated charging port.



More Ergonomic Design

In addition to having a relocated charging port, the next Magic Mouse will be more ergonomic and comfortable to use, according to Gurman.

While no specific design details about the next Magic Mouse were shared, perhaps Apple will take some inspiration from popular alternatives for the Mac, like Logitech's excellent MX Master 3S. That mouse features an ergonomic design with a thumb rest, a front-facing USB-C charging port, precision tracking, two scroll wheels, and more.

The overall look of the Magic Mouse has not changed much since 2009, so a redesign has been a long time coming. Notable changes over the years include the mouse switching from AA batteries to a built-in rechargeable battery in 2015, new color-matching options with the iMac in 2021, and the switch from Lightning to USB-C last year. Overall, the Magic Mouse has not received much attention from Apple over the past decade.



Release Timing and Pricing

The new Magic Mouse will be released in 2026 at the earliest, according to Gurman.

The current Magic Mouse is priced at $79 in the U.S. on a standalone basis, and it is included at no additional cost with the purchase of an iMac or a Mac Pro.

There is no word yet on how much the Magic Mouse 3 will cost.