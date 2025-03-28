Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods, iPad, and More in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, Plus Save on Samsung's New Monitors

Most of the best Apple deals of this week can be found in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale, including record low prices on AirPods, iPad Air, Apple Pencil, AirTag, and more. You can find more details about the Big Spring Sale in our dedicated posts on Apple product deals and Accessory discounts.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



OtterBox MagSafe Charging Stand

What's the deal? Take 85% off OtterBox 15W MagSafe Charging Stand

Take 85% off OtterBox 15W MagSafe Charging Stand Where can I get it? Woot

Woot today introduced a huge discount on OtterBox's 15W MagSafe Charging Stand for iPhone, available for $14.95, down from $99.95. This accessory is in new condition and comes with a 90 day Woot limited warranty, 20W wall charger, and a 2m USB-C cable in the box.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $79 off AirPods

Take up to $79 off AirPods Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

AirPods 4 dropped to $99.99 this week on Amazon, and they are still available at this all-time low price. If you want the model with ANC, they're on sale for $148.99, down from $179.00. There are also solid discounts on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max.



Samsung

What's the deal? Take $50 off pre-orders for Samsung's new monitors

Take $50 off pre-orders for Samsung's new monitors Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung this week announced the launch of a few next-generation Odyssey gaming monitors, and you can get a $50 discount right now if you make a reservation for pre-orders. The new lineup includes the Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, Ultrawide Odyssey G9, and the new ViewFinity S8.

We're also still tracking a few deals on Samsung's connected health products like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring, as well as savings on Samsung TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.



Apple Watch Series 10

What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 10

Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 10 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10, including both GPS and cellular models. You'll find $100 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, and this time the deals do not require any coupon codes.



M3 iPad Air

What's the deal? Take up to $70 off new iPad Air

Take up to $70 off new iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Last week Apple launched the new M3 iPad Air, and Amazon has been providing solid launch window discounts on numerous models this week. You can find up to $70 off these tablets on Amazon, with prices starting at $549.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model.



M4 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $50 off M4 MacBook Air

Take $50 off M4 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Amazon introduced multiple discounts on the M4 MacBook Air this week, offering up to $100 off numerous models of the computer. For some of these, you'll need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price at checkout.



Apple Pencil Pro

What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro

Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Another all-time low price available on Amazon this week was on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's still available for $99.00 today, down from $129.00.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-pack

Take $29 off AirTag 4-pack Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has the AirTag 4-Pack on sale for $69.99, down from $99.00. This is a solid second-best price, and you can find the 1-Pack on sale as well on Amazon, available for $24.00, down from $29.00.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.