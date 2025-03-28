Apple TV+ 'Friday Night Baseball' Returns With New Documentary Series

Apple's "Friday Night Baseball" weekly doubleheader returns to Apple TV+ on Friday evening, and the company's streaming service is marking the occasion by premiering a new "Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series" docuseries.



The three-episode run follows the Dodgers and the Yankees through the postseason, providing viewers with behind-the-scenes access to superstar players, managers, and their families, as they attempt to claim Major League Baseball's throne in the playoffs. All three one-hour episodes are available today.

"Friday Night Baseball" comes bundled with an Apple TV+ subscription at no extra charge. In the U.S., Apple TV+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $99 annually, and it's also part of every Apple One bundle alongside other Apple services.

A schedule of games for the first half of the season is available in Apple's press release from earlier this month.

Next month, Apple is also releasing a new, free immersive video called "VIP: Yankee Stadium" for Apple Vision Pro users that will feature "an all-access pass to one of the world's most iconic sports venues." The video covers the June 2024 match between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, and will not require an Apple TV+ subscription to watch.