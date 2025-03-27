Apple Starts Notifying WWDC 2025 Swift Student Challenge Winners

Apple today started notifying students who won the WWDC 2025 Swift Student Challenge, which took place from February 3 to February 23. Students who entered can sign in to Apple's Swift Student Challenge website to see their status.



A total of 350 winners have been selected, and the winners are eligible to attend the ‌WWDC 2025‌ special event that will take place at Apple Park on Monday, June 9.

Of the 350, 50 will be named Distinguished Winners, and will be invited to Cupertino, California for a multi-day ‌Apple Park‌ event that will include the keynote meetup and additional opportunities to meet with Apple engineers and employees.

Those who are not chosen as Distinguished Winners can enter Apple's lottery for a chance to attend the ‌Apple Park‌ event. Apple is inviting students and developers to apply, but since space is limited, attendees will be selected through a lottery process. Winners will be notified on Thursday, April 3.

I really can't believe it... I'm a Swift Student Challenge winner!! This was my first time submitting too! Huge congratulations to all the other winners!!#SwiftStudentChallenge pic.twitter.com/Hy2WHs1bob — Dylan (@DylanMcD8) March 27, 2025

Swift Student Challenge winners who are not able to attend the ‌Apple Park‌ event will be able to follow along with Apple's WWDC announcements through the Apple Developer website and the Apple Developer app. Winners will also be able to enter to attend future WWDC events for the next two years.

Apple's Swift Student Challenge takes place annually and tasks students with developing an innovative coding project using Xcode or Swift Playground. Projects are judged based on technical accomplishment, creativity of ideas, and the content of the written responses explaining the project.

Swift Student Challenge winners also receive a one year membership in the Apple Developer Program and AirPods Max headphones.

‌WWDC 2025‌ will take place from Monday, June 9 to Friday, June 13.