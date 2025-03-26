When Will Apple Release the M5 MacBook Pro?

Apple regularly refreshes the MacBook Pro models, and a new version that uses M5 series chips is in the works. Apple just finished refreshing most of the Mac lineup with M4 chips, and now it's time for the M5. Rumors suggest that we could see the first M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ models this fall.

Design

There have been no rumors of a design update for the M5 ‌MacBook Pro‌ models that are coming this fall, so we are expecting the same look as the current models. There might be minor updates, but most of the changes will be internal.

Apple probably won't change the design of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ until it transitions to OLED display technology, and that's not rumored to happen until 2026 at the earliest.

M5 Chips

The ‌MacBook Pro‌ will use M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips. The entry-level 14-inch model will be available with the M5, while the higher-end 14-inch models and 16-inch models will have the more advanced M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

Apple's M5 chips will be manufactured on a 3-nanometer process like the M4 chips, but Apple is planning for new technology that will give the M5 lineup an edge over M4 chips.

Apple manufacturing partner TSMC plans to use a more advanced (System on Integrated Chip) SoIC packaging technology for the M5 chips. SoIC technology allows for the stacking of chips in a 3D structure, for better electrical performance and thermal management. TSMC has developed a next-generation hybrid SoIC package that uses thermoplastic carbon fiber composite molding technology.

The chips are expected to be faster, more power efficient, and better at handling AI and machine learning tasks. Apple also plans to use M5-series chips for the AI servers that power its Apple Intelligence and machine learning features.

Future MacBook Pro Rumors

Apple is working on an OLED ‌MacBook Pro‌, and that's really the model to wait for. It's supposed to be coming as soon as 2026, and it will bring notable improvements in display quality. OLED offers improved brightness, better contrast with deeper blacks, and improved power efficiency.

The 2026 ‌MacBook Pro‌ could also have a 5G modem, a first for the Mac, and it's expected to have Apple's next-generation 2-nanometer chip.

Peripherals

Apple is also working on a new version of the Magic Mouse with touch controls, voice controls, an ergonomic design, and hand gesture support, but it's expected alongside the 2026 ‌MacBook Pro‌, so we won't get it in 2025.

Release Date

Mass production on M5 chips is expected to start in 2025, so we could see the first Macs with M5 technology somewhere around the fall of 2025. Last year, Apple refreshed the ‌MacBook Pro‌ models in October 2024, so October 2025 would make sense.

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
235 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive a New Perk

Thursday March 20, 2025 12:01 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost. The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone ...
30 comments
iOS 18

Top 5 New Features Coming in iOS 18.4

Friday March 21, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
We're not getting new Siri Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4 as expected, but the upcoming update does have quite a few new additions that will be worth upgrading for. We've rounded up the five best features to look forward to, and if you're not running the beta, you can expect to get access to these in early April. Priority Notifications If you have an iPhone or iPad that supports...
93 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock

iOS 19 Coming in June With These New Features

Thursday March 20, 2025 2:04 pm PDT by
While the first iOS 19 beta is still more than two months away, there are already plenty of rumors about the upcoming software update. Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far. visionOS-Like Design In January, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed a redesigned Camera app that is allegedly planned for iOS 19. According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the Camera app...
47 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Seeds iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 Release Candidate With Priority Notifications, Ambient Music and More

Monday March 24, 2025 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas. iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. With iOS 18.4, Apple is adding the Priority Notifications...
52 comments
airpods max 2024 colors

Don't Buy Into Apple's Hype About AirPods Max Gaining Lossless Audio

Monday March 24, 2025 4:24 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that AirPods Max with a USB-C port will be gaining support for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio with a firmware update next month, alongside the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4. For context, audio files are typically compressed to keep file sizes smaller. There are lossy compression standards like MP3, and Apple's own Advanced Audio Codec...
266 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent Search

Foldable iPhone Expected to Launch Next Year, Costing Around $2,000

Monday March 24, 2025 3:43 am PDT by
Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone next year with a ~$2,000 premium price tag attached, expects well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Gurman's comments on Apple's launch plans for its first foldable device appeared in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter. Earlier this month, the reporter said Apple's foldable iPhone could be arriving "as early as 2026,"...
155 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.4 Coming Soon With These New Features for Your iPhone

Tuesday March 25, 2025 6:45 am PDT by
Apple is expected to release iOS 18.4 to the general public as soon as next week, following more than a month of beta testing. Apple's website says some iOS 18.4 features will be released in "early April," so the update should be out as early as Tuesday, April 1. Apple this week seeded the iOS 18.4 Release Candidate, which is typically the final beta version, barring the discovery of any...
14 comments