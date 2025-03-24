iOS 19: What to Expect From Apple's Dramatic Design Overhaul?

by

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning "one of the most dramatic software overhauls in the company's history" – an update that aims to bring iOS, iPadOS, and macOS into closer visual alignment. The redesign is said to be "loosely based" on visionOS, the software behind Apple's Vision Pro headset, and will reportedly update the look of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons.

iOS 19 Rounded UI Elements Light
These changes are expected to arrive later this year with iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, and are said to go "well beyond a new design language and aesthetic tweaks." More specific details are scarce, but it's supposedly the biggest update to iOS since iOS 7, and the biggest update to macOS since Big Sur.

In the report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlights some of visionOS's key visual elements: circular app icons, simplified windows, translucent navigation panels, and a deeper emphasis on 3D layering and shadows. While he stops short of confirming circular icons for iOS and macOS, the implication is there. (The careful wording hints at strategic ambiguity: if the icons do go circular, the report is validated. If not, Bloomberg retains editorial deniability.)

Gurman does acknowledge that "some elements won't apply to the 2D world of iOS and macOS," given visionOS's immersive, spatial interface. He leaves it at that. But even icons in visionOS aren't just circular – they're layered for a 3D world. They feature a background base, one or two foreground layers, and a subtle expansion effect when looked at. Shadows further enhance the sense of depth, making each icon feel like a tactile, dimensional object.

visionos app icon showcase ezgif
If Apple's next-generation platforms are loosely based on visionOS, how far will the redesign go?

  • Are circular icons on the way? After all, watchOS has them already.
  • Will the UI gain "glassy" translucency and layered shadows?
  • Are the new Apple Sports and Apple Invites apps early indicators?
  • What about the reported iOS 19 Camera app revamp, with its visionOS-style translucent controls?

All signs point to a shift in this general direction. But how deep will the transformation be? And more importantly – is this a welcome direction for macOS and iOS users?

apple invites screenshots

Apple Invites app

Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Apple will preview iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 this June at WWDC, with a public release expected in September.

