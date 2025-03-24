Apple Announces Next Step Towards Achieving 2030 Environmental Goal
Apple today announced it has committed up to 720 million yuan (nearly $100 million) towards accelerating the development of clean energy sources in China, as part of the company's goal of transitioning its supply chain to 100% renewable energy by 2030.
The investment will go towards the second phase of the China Clean Energy Fund, which aims to add approximately 550,000 megawatt-hours of wind and solar capacity to China's grid each year, according to Apple. The first phase added more than a gigawatt of new wind and solar projects across the country, the company said.
Apple's overall goal is to become completely carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. More details about this plan are available on Apple's environment page.
In related news, Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently visiting China, and he has been sharing some photos from his trip on his Weibo account. Cook is once again attending the annual China Development Forum in Beijing, and reports said he described Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek as "excellent" while there.
As part of this pro-China campaign, Apple also announced it is donating to help expand rural teacher training programs in China.
