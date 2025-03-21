Gmail's Search Function Just Got a Major Upgrade

Google is rolling out an improved Gmail search function powered by AI that the company reckons will "show you the most relevant results, faster."



Search in Gmail has traditionally returned results from your inbox in chronological order based on keywords. That's not great if the email you need was sent months or years ago.

What the new method does to improve things is factor in elements like how often you contact someone, which emails you've clicked the most, and how recently the emails arrived in your inbox.

"With this update, the emails you're looking for are far more likely to be at the top of your search results — saving you valuable time and helping you find important information more easily," claims Google.



The new "most relevant" search results are rolling out globally for users with personal Google accounts, and are accessible on the web and in the official Gmail app for iOS and Android. If it's appearing for you already, you'll be able to toggle between "most relevant" and "most recent" results. Google says it will expand the new feature to business users in the future.