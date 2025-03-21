Rare Apple-1 Computer Sells for $375,000

A rare, operational Apple-1 Computer was recently put up for auction, and it ended up selling for $375,000. The Apple-1 was the first computer sold by Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, and so few remain that they fetch high prices at auction.



The Apple-1 that sold is known as the "Bayville" Apple-1, and it is number 91 on the Apple-1 Registry. The Apple-1 Registry aggregates all known remaining Apple-1 computers, and it includes details and a history for each one. The registry has 104 Apple-1 machines listed.

The Bayville Apple-1 was part of the first batch of Apple-1 machines sold in 1976, and it has a handwritten serial number that was likely penned by Steve Jobs. It was sold with an original manual with a handwritten note by Daniel Kottke, who was Apple employee number 12.

The Apple-1 was sold alongside many other Apple-related items as part of a "Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution" auction event. A 1976 Apple Computer check signed by Steve Jobs sold for $112,054, and a sealed, first-generation 4GB iPhone sold for $87,514.



Another check signed by Steve Jobs sold for $62,500, and an Apple Lisa Computer sold for $56,818. The auction earned a total of $1,308,251.