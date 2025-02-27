Rare Apple Prototypes and Apple-1 Go Up for Auction

Unique Apple products, vintage devices, prototypes, and documents signed by Steve Jobs often fetch thousands of dollars when sold off, and RR Auction is auctioning off a new round of rare Apple products as of today.



An operational Apple-1 Computer with is up for sale, and could fetch up to $300,000. The machine is known as the "Bayville" Apple-1, and is number 91 on the Apple-1 Registry. The Apple-1 was the first computer sold by Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, and a limited number of the machines remain available.

The Apple-1 is in good condition with clear labeling and no peeling on the board. It comes with an original manual with a handwritten note by Daniel Kottke, who was Apple employees number 12.

There are two checks signed by Steve Jobs that could sell for upwards of $25,000, and a rare Apple II Computer with and Rev. 0 logic board and ventless case that could sell for $30,000.



Several EVT (Engineering Validation Test) prototype devices are up for auction as well, such as a Macintosh Portable in a clear case. The Macintosh Portable, released in 1989, was the first battery-powered Apple laptop. Because it weighed more than 16 pounds and was expensive, it wasn't a major success and there are few available, and fewer with a prototype transparent case. Given the rarity of the device, it could sell for $50,000+.



There are also EVT or PVT versions of the iPod Classic, iMac G3, Power Mac G4 Cube, Power Macintosh, and Macintosh TV, all of which could sell for thousands.

All of the Apple devices up for sale can be found on the RR Auction site.