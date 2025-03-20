Zagg Launches New Hubs and Dock for iPad and Mac

Zagg this week announced the launch of several hubs designed for the iPad and Mac, providing new options for connecting peripherals to Apple's devices.



The iPad-friendly 6-Port Media Hub features an integrated tablet stand, a set of simple-to-use media buttons for controlling video and music playback, and multiple ports. It includes an HDMI port that supports a 4K 60Hz display, a USB-C port with 100W passthrough charging, a USB-A port that supports 10Gb/s transfer speeds, an SD card reader, a micro SD card reader, and an audio jack.

Zagg's 9-Port Hub comes with an integrated USB-C cable and turns a single USB-C port on a Mac into nine ports. It includes two USB-C ports, 2 HDMI ports, a USB-A port, an SD card reader, a micro SD card reader, an Ethernet port, and an audio jack. 100W passthrough charging is supported, and the USB-C PD 3.0 20W port supports up to 10Gb/s for data transfers.



Zagg's high-end Pro Dock is an all-in-one stand and dock for a MacBook or an ‌iPad‌. It holds a device up at eye level, while also supporting displays and peripherals through nine included ports. The Pro Dock comes with a satellite hub that is designed to allow devices to be plugged in while cables are positioned out of sight.



Available ports include a 20W USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port, a 7.5W USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port, two HDMI ports (one that works with a 4K 60Hz display and one that works with a 4K 30Hz display), a USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, an audio jack, and an Ethernet port. There is a 150W power supply included for charging connected devices.



The 6-Port Media Hub is priced at $100, the 9-Port Hub is priced at $150, and the Pro Dock is priced at $400, with all three available for purchase from the Zagg website.