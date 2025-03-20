Meta Rolls Out AI Assistant Across Europe

Meta has announced the rollout of its AI chatbot across Europe starting this week. The AI assistant will appear across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger platforms in 41 European and 21 overseas territories.



Meta AI launched in the United States in 2023, but the company paused a planned rollout in Europe due to regulatory concerns. Meta's AI suite of features offer users several capabilities, but Europe is only getting the text-based assistant in six languages for now. The company said it plans to "find parity with the US" and expand its AI offering over time.



No more hopping from tab to tab to find the information or content you need! Meta AI will now make it easier to discover content that is relevant to you and your interests. With an advanced understanding of what you're looking for, you can now use Meta AI to generate results across a range of content – from reels or posts from your friends and followers. Planning a holiday to Canada and need some inspiration? Simply type "show me Vancouver Island content" and kickstart your wanderlust. Our Meta AI chat feature will also include access to information from the web, making it an easy and efficient way to get the information you need all in one place – with added context and conversation.

The AI chatbot can also be invoked by using "@MetaAI" in group chats, starting with WhatsApp. Meta says the feature will also roll out across Messenger and Instagram Direct Messaging soon.

Late last year, Meta added some of the features to its Ray-Ban smart glasses, including live translation and live AI. Soon, the company also plans to release a standalone AI app to compete with products like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot.

While Meta AI will be free as it is now, Meta is expected to test a paid subscription service that could have more advanced capabilities.