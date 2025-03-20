Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches for Mac

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available for download on the Mac as of today, and it is the first Assassin's Creed title that is launching for Mac at the same time that it is launching on PlayStation 5, Windows machines, and the Xbox.



Set in 16th century Japan, Assassin's Creed Shadows is part of the main Assassin's Creed gaming lineup, and it is the successor to Assassin's Creed Mirage. The game focuses on the dispute between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order, and players can take on the role of Fujibayashi Naoe, a shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, a samurai.

Each character offers different controls and gameplay styles, with separate progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. While Naoe uses stealth skills, Yasuke excels at combat. Both characters are part of the storyline and will be played at different times.

The game has a vast open world to explore, and players will experience a variety of landscapes with evolving weather and seasons. There are castle towns, bustling ports, pastoral landscapes, and peaceful shrines.

Playing Assassin's Creed Shadows on an Apple device requires a Mac with an Apple silicon chip, with real-time ray tracing available on M3 and M4 Macs.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is priced at $70 and it can be purchased from the Mac App Store.

Earlier this month, Resident Evil 3 and Palworld both became available on Apple devices, and Control Ultimate Edition is set to launch next week.