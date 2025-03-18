Resident Evil 3 Now Available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Capcom's Resident Evil 3 has debuted on Apple devices, making it the fifth Resident Evil title to arrive on Apple's mobile platforms.



The survival horror shooter is available as a free download with a limited part of the game being playable, after which players must purchase the full game to continue. The good news is that Capcom is running a promotional discount of 67% off the usual price for a limited time.

We're having trouble accessing the US App Store right now. But in the UK App Store, from now until April 16, the base game can be purchased for £8.29, while all in-game rewards can be unlocked for £1.69. After that date, the game will be sold for £24.99. Expect approximately equivalent US prices.

Here's Capcom's plot description for the game:



A series of strange disappearances have been occurring in the American Midwest within a place called Racoon City. A specialist squad of the police force known as S.T.A.R.S. has been investigating the case, and have determined that the pharmaceutical company Umbrella and their biological weapon, the T-Virus, are behind the incidents—though they've lost several members in the process. Jill Valentine and the other surviving S.T.A.R.S. members try to make this truth known, but find that the police department itself is under Umbrella's sway and their reports are rejected out of hand. However, soon reports of a grisly "cannibal virus" begin to surface, and vicious dogs begin roaming the streets. With the viral plague spreading through the town and to her very doorstep, Jill is determined to survive. However, unbeknownst to Jill, an extremely powerful pursuer has already been dispatched to eliminate her.

Resident Evil 3 requires an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16 series model to run, along with iPads and Macs equipped with an M1 chip, A17 Pro chip, or later. The game supports cross-progression across supported Apple devices, so players can continue their progress whether playing on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It's also a universal purchase, meaning a single purchase grants access across all compatible Apple devices.

Capcom says the app is approximately 31GB in size, and that the installation process requires the target drive to have at least twice the size of the app in storage space available. An internet connection is also required to start the game. Resident Evil 3 can be downloaded from the App Store.