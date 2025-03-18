Apple Pay Now Available in Puerto Rico

Apple Pay today expanded to Puerto Rico, which means iPhone, iPad, and Mac users living in the territory are now able to use ‌Apple Pay‌ for purchases in retail stores and online, even without a mainland credit or debit card.



Though Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, ‌Apple Pay‌ was not previously available for Puerto Rico banks, though Puerto Ricans have had access to the Apple Card and have been able to use ‌Apple Pay‌ with U.S. credit and debit cards.

As of right now, Banco Popular in Puerto Rico supports ‌Apple Pay‌, so Banco Popular cardholders in the territory can add eligible cards to the Wallet app to use as a contactless payment method. Banco Popular cards are able to be used at any location that accepts ‌Apple Pay‌.

Apple first launched ‌Apple Pay‌ in 2015, and has expanded it to dozens of countries and territories around the world.

In addition to expanding ‌Apple Pay‌ to Puerto Rico today, Apple also launched the Tap to Provision feature in Hong Kong, Macao, and Mongolia. Tap to Provision lets users add eligible credit and debit cards to the Wallet app by tapping the card on the back of the ‌iPhone‌.