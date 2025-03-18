Apple Debuts Short Film Starring Pedro Pascal With AirPods 4

Apple has debuted "Someday," a short YouTube film by Spike Jonze that serves as a 5+ minute ad for AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation.

The film stars actor Pedro Pascal, best known as the character Joel Miller in the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us. Pascal has also appeared in in the Netflix crime series Narcos and Disney's The Mandalorian.

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation launched in September priced at $179. The model also has a Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio, and Conversation Awareness.