New Apple Store Opening in Ohio This Weekend

Apple is opening a revamped store this weekend at Crocker Park, an outdoor shopping center in the Cleveland suburb of Westlake, Ohio.

The typical design of a newer Apple Store The typical design of a newer Apple Store

The new store opens on Saturday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time, according to Apple's website

Apple's new store at Crocker Park will be larger and more modern than its original store at the shopping center, which first opened in 2008. At many of Apple's newer stores, there is an Apple Pickup station where customers can collect online orders, along with a Genius Bar with counters set at varied heights for improved accessibility.

"Get ready," says Apple. "Great things are in store."