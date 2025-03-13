iPhone 16e Has a Bluetooth Audio Problem

by

In the two weeks since the iPhone 16e launched, some early adopters of the device have experienced a Bluetooth audio issue.

iPhone 16e Feature 1
According to complaints from affected users across the Apple Support Community, Reddit, and X, audio being streamed from an iPhone 16e to a Bluetooth speaker periodically stutters or cuts out. It is unclear how widespread the problem is, and other iPhone models do not appear to be affected, including the regular iPhone 16.

One affected user said the issue has persisted even after updating the iPhone 16e to iOS 18.3.2, released earlier this week. It is unclear if the issue is or will be resolved in iOS 18.4, which is currently in beta and will be released in April.

Some affected users said the issue appears to arise when the iPhone 16e is connected to multiple Bluetooth accessories simultaneously.

Given that some of the affected users have contacted Apple's support representatives about this issue, hopefully the company is aware of the problem and working on a fix, which should arrive in a future software update.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16e
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 16e (Buy Now)

Popular Stories

ios 18 4 carplay

Apple Upgrades CarPlay in Two Ways

Wednesday March 12, 2025 6:05 am PDT by
The upcoming iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone includes a smaller but meaningful improvement for Apple's in-car iPhone mirroring system CarPlay. Specifically, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra with a...
Read Full Article51 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Will Bring Biggest Design Overhaul Since iOS 7

Monday March 10, 2025 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple is planning for a major design overhaul of the iPhone, iPad, and Mac interfaces with the introduction of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 later this year, reports Bloomberg. The update will "fundamentally change" the look of Apple's operating system, introducing a more consistent cross-platform experience. Apple plans to update the style of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system...
Read Full Article256 comments
Apple One Apps Feature 2

Apple One's Best Plan Now Includes Two More Perks For Free

Monday March 10, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
Apple One allows you to subscribe to up to six Apple services for one discounted monthly price. There are three Apple One tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier. Over the last month, the highest-end ‌Apple One‌ Premier plan has gained two additional perks. Here is what Apple One Premier already included, for $37.95 per month:Apple Music Apple TV+ Apple Arcade Apple News+ Apple Fitness+...
Read Full Article65 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 11, 2025 3:26 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article46 comments
Apple More Personal Siri Ad

John Gruber Says 'Something is Rotten' at Apple

Wednesday March 12, 2025 7:39 pm PDT by
Daring Fireball's John Gruber today shared some strongly-worded comments about Apple's delayed personalized Siri features. Gruber is a well-known Apple pundit who has been writing about the company for more than two decades. In a blog post titled "Something Is Rotten in the State of Cupertino," Gruber said Apple's credibility has been "damaged" by the delay:Keynote by keynote, product by...
Read Full Article515 comments
iOS 18

12 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.4

Monday March 10, 2025 9:28 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.4 in early April, bringing further refinements to Apple Intelligence features, a neat new capability to iPhone 15 Pro devices, new emoji, and more. While not quite as packed with new features as Apple's preceding iOS 18 point releases, iOS 18.4 still introduces enhancements that aim to make your iPhone smarter and more intuitive. Below, we've listed 12 new...
Read Full Article32 comments
Apple Maps vs Google Maps Feature

iOS 18.4 Adds a Highly-Requested Setting to iPhones — But Not in U.S.

Wednesday March 12, 2025 1:05 pm PDT by
iPhones are finally getting a much-requested setting, but availability is limited. The upcoming iOS 18.4 update introduces an option to set a default navigation app, other than Apple Maps, but unfortunately this new setting is limited to users in the EU. There, you can now set an app like Google Maps or Waze as your default navigation app on the iPhone by opening the Settings app and tapping ...
Read Full Article91 comments
iphone 17 mockups idevicehelp

Video Shows iPhone 17 Mockups Based on 'Internal Documents'

Monday March 10, 2025 4:41 am PDT by
YouTuber iDeviceHelp on Friday posted a video that shows off mockups of Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 models that are purportedly based on "internal documents." We're sharing the video here since it was made in collaboration with leaker Majin Bu, who last month published similar iPhone 17 renders that were widely corroborated by separate leakers with links to Apple's Chinese supply chain....
Read Full Article90 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.3.2 Update Coming Soon for iPhones

Monday March 10, 2025 7:25 am PDT by
Apple employees are internally testing iOS 18.3.2 for iPhones, according to our website's visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The software update should be released in the next week or two. iOS 18.3.2 will be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. Don't expect any new features. iOS 18.3.2 will be an interim...
Read Full Article49 comments

Top Rated Comments

mansplains Avatar
mansplains
29 minutes ago at 01:32 pm

FWIW I have a 14 Pro and haven’t seen this.
Of course you haven't, you need to hear it!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechWhisperer Avatar
TechWhisperer
36 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
I had this problem with my iPhone 14 Pro too.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
34 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
According to complaints from affected users across the Apple Support Community, Reddit, and X, audio being streamed from an iPhone 16e to a Bluetooth speaker periodically stutters or cuts out.
Is this really an iPhone 16e issue and not an iOS 18 issue? When I'm listening to audio via bluetooth on my iPhone 14 with iOS 18.3.1 the audio would sometimes cut out (bluetooth earbuds would disconnect) and I'd have to re-pair/reconnect them to the iPhone. I didn't have this isuse with iOS 17 and so far I haven't experienced this with iOS 18.3.2
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
32 minutes ago at 01:28 pm

Uh oh! Is the C1 modem responsible for Bluetooth radio? That doesn’t bode well
Pretty sure C1 is just a cellular radio and modem. I believe the 16e uses a separate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip like other iPhone models. And that this issue happens with other iPhones with Qualcomm cellular radios...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
30 minutes ago at 01:31 pm

Uh oh! Is the C1 modem responsible for Bluetooth radio? That doesn’t bode well
C1 is modem only. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are still from Broadcom

https://wccftech.com/apple-in-house-wifi-chips-for-iphone-17-models/

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple plans to switch to its custom WiFi chips to "enhance connectivity across Apple devices." While the company aims to enhance the connectivity, it will also allow it to cut down on costs. Currently, all iPhone models, including the iPhone 16e, feature a single chip with WiFi and Bluetooth supplied by Broadcom, and the company is planning to shift almost all of its products to its custom chips.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
poematik13 Avatar
poematik13
26 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
It's a recent iOS issue. my 15 pro audio lags/skips sometimes when playing out to homepod.

apple's software became trash after 2020
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments