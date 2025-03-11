QuickBooks Adds Support for Tap to Pay on iPhone

Intuit QuickBooks today announced Tap to Pay on iPhone for QuickBooks Online customers in the United States, allowing small and mid-market businesses to accept in-person contactless payments without additional hardware.



The feature integrates with the QuickBooks mobile and GoPayment iOS apps, enabling businesses to receive payments using only an ‌iPhone‌. Customers can accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets without requiring external devices. Transactions processed through the feature are automatically categorized and reconciled within QuickBooks Online.

By providing a direct, integrated payment solution, Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is intended to help small businesses receive payments faster, reducing delayed transactions and reliance on invoice processing. The feature also allows businesses to accept immediate payments on open invoices or generate new invoices at the point of sale.

Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is available exclusively to U.S.-based QuickBooks Online customers with an active QuickBooks Payments plan. The rollout begins today, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks.