Make Sure to Update: iOS 18.3.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 Include Important Security Fixes

The iOS 18.3.2, iPadOS 18.3.2, macOS Sequoia 15.3.2, and visionOS 2.3.2 updates that Apple released today include an important security fix for a WebKit vulnerability that may have been actively exploited.



In Apple's security notes for each update, Apple says that maliciously crafted web content could break out of the Web Content sandbox. Most of the issue was addressed with iOS 17.2, but Apple has added an additional supplementary fix in today's updates.

Apple says that it is aware of a report that the vulnerability may have been exploited "in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals," though it is worth noting that these attacks happened prior to iOS 17.2.

The issue was addressed with improved checks to prevent unauthorized actions.

Given that there is a vulnerability that is known to have been exploited in the wild, it is a good idea to update your devices to the latest software for optimal protection.