Bluesky Extends Video Limit, Adds DM Filtering in Latest App Update

Bluesky has released an update that makes it possible for users to post longer videos to the social media platform and X (Twitter) rival. Version 1.99 triples the maximum video length from 60 seconds to three minutes, addressing one of users' most frequent requests.



As shared in a Bluesky post, the platform has also introduced a new DM filtering system that helps manage messages from unfamiliar accounts. The "Chat Requests" feature creates a separate inbox for communications from users you don't follow, allowing you to approve or reject conversations before they appear in your main inbox.

Account muting has been simplified, too. Users can now mute directly from a post by accessing the three-dot menu, rather than needing to visit the user's profile first. Other improvements include enhanced reporting tools for content moderation and an optimized web layout for tablet users.

Currently, Bluesky reports over 32 million active users. While still trailing Meta's Threads in total users, the platform continues to gain popularity as an alternative to X. The update is available now on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone users running iOS 15.1 or later.