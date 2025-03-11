Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.3.2

Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.3.2, a minor update to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ operating system that came out last September. macOS 15.3.2 comes a month after the launch of ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3.1.



Mac users can download the ‌‌‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.3.2 includes important bug fixes and security updates, and it is recommended for all users.