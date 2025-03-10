Apple Still Exploring Smart Glasses Similar to Meta's Ray-Bans

by

Apple is still discussing the possibility of making smart glasses similar to Meta's popular Ray-Ban glasses, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

meta ray bans
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that such a product wouldn't be a proper augmented reality device like Apple Vision Pro, but it would include AI, microphones, and cameras to create a "pretty good user experience."

"If Apple can bring its design prowess, offer AirPods-level audio quality and tightly integrate the glasses with the iPhone, I think the company would have a smash hit," reckons Gurman. "It's mind-boggling that Apple hasn't gotten there yet."

Apple initially wanted to create smart glasses that looked like regular glasses and had augmented reality capabilities, but Apple stopped development on the project earlier this year. Originally, Apple wanted the glasses to connect to the ‌iPhone‌, but the ‌iPhone‌ didn't have the power or battery life to support them. Apple then transitioned to using the Mac as a power source, but Apple executives weren't convinced a Mac-connected device was a good solution, leading to the shutdown of the project.

Gurman has previously reported that Apple is conducting user studies at its offices to gauge the appeal of features and interfaces, and that the company is working on a version of visionOS that will run on glasses. Codenamed "Atlas," the studies are being led by Apple's Product Systems Quality team, part of the hardware engineering division.

Apple's rationale seems to be that creating smart glasses could provide a stepping stone to developing true AR glasses, aka Apple Glass. There have been rumors about Apple's work on AR glasses for almost 10 years now, and the Vision Pro headset is what Apple built because the technology doesn't yet exist for the kind of augmented reality glasses that Apple is aiming for.

Meanwhile, Apple is still "actively developing" a product that would combine AirPods with cameras, according to Gurman. The cameras would help power AI features by gathering information on the surrounding environment, similar to the Visual Intelligence feature on supporting iPhone models.

Top Rated Comments

Minato1990 Avatar
Minato1990
54 minutes ago at 06:37 am
It probably would be normal glasses with an Apple logo sticked onto it with a promise of having the features in a year to delayed to a couple of years like Apple Intelligence.
I want my money back for my iPhone 16 pro max Tim Cook
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
42 minutes ago at 06:48 am
Please don’t be that person that wants the AVP form factor changed into the size of regular glasses. We’re many, many years from that happening. Lol.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
revfife Avatar
revfife
41 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Look until Apple can figure out their software, their hardware is the least of my worries. This is the biggest concern under Cook is that Apple can't figure out who they are and what they are supposed to do.

Most of this stuff from a car to glasses is vaporware.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ILoveCalvinCool Avatar
ILoveCalvinCool
57 minutes ago at 06:34 am
Airpods with cameras. Great.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimaKilo Avatar
UltimaKilo
40 minutes ago at 06:51 am
With current tech, this is just not feasible. Based on industry reports and research papers, it won't be ready for mass market until 2029 at the earliest and likely not until 3032, or later...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JOLoughlin Avatar
JOLoughlin
31 minutes ago at 07:00 am
"It's mind-boggling that Apple hasn't gotten there yet."

Thanks Mark for your input. ? do people know how hard it is to make any product like this let alone a great one. I got rid of my Meta Ray-Bans (mostly because of their privacy policy).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
