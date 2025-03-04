Beats Teams Up With Designer Sandy Liang for Limited-Edition Solo 4 Headphones

Apple's Beats brand is announcing another headphone collaboration today, this time with designer Sandy Liang for limited-edition Solo 4 headphones.



Beats highlights Liang's "playful, nostalgic aesthetic" and her "signature, whimsical style" that sees Liang's hand-drawn pink ribbon on the headband of metallic silver Solo 4 headphones, as well as matching pink Beats "b" logo buttons on the ear cups.

"I've always been drawn to the way nostalgia and modernity can coexist, and working with Beats felt like the perfect way to bring that to life. They're such a cultural icon, I wanted this collaboration to feel personal—something that blends function with a sense of playfulness and personality. I wanted it to feel like more than just headphones, but an accessory that brings joy,” shared Sandy Liang.

A similar pink ribbon is embossed on the wrapper of the custom packaging.



The Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones debuted in April 2024 with a number of audio-focused improvements, 50-hour battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, three connectivity modes (Bluetooth, USB-C, and 3.5mm), and more.

Beats and Liang partnered with photographer Pia Riverola and model Amelia Gray for a promotional campaign around the launch, and Liang will be sitting down with filmmaker Jeannie Sui Wonders at Apple SoHo this Thursday, March 6, at 6:30 pm for A Conversation on Music + Fashion, part of the Today at Apple programming series in Apple's retail stores.



The Beats Solo 4 — Limited Edition Sandy Liang headphones are available starting today at apple.com in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan, with limited quantities also available at Apple SoHo and the Sandy Liang flagship store in New York City. They are priced at $199.99 in the U.S.