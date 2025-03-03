Belkin Debuts New Compact Dock, Power Banks and More

Belkin today announced the launch of a range of new products, including updated power banks, over-ear headphones, and a GaN Dock, which is its most interesting new device.



The Belkin 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock has a built-in power brick inside, so there is no bulky extra power supply that you have to deal with. You'll need to plug it in, but there's just one cable from the outlet to the dock, and then another for the dock to your computer.

The Pro GaN Dock offers up to 150W of charging, though only 96W is available from one of the single ports, with the rest of the power distributed to other ports for charging accessories. 96W is enough for even the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but it doesn't support the fastest charging speeds for the machine.

There are a total of 11 ports, including a 10Gb/s USB-A port, two 10Gb/s USB-C ports, a 5Gb/s USB-C port, a PD 96W USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio in/out port, an SD card slot, a micro SD card slot, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a gigabit ethernet port.

The dock supports up to three external displays at 4K 60Hz, or one display at 4K 120Hz or 8K 30Hz. There are two ports that support 7.5W charging, one port that supports 20W charging, and one port that supports 15W charging, so you can charge iPhones, iPads, and other accessories.

The dock is priced at $200, and it is available now from the Belkin website.



Belkin also announced new 10K and 20K Power Banks with a display and an included USB-C cable, along with 10K and 20K Power Banks that have integrated cables. Pricing on the power banks starts at $30, with more information available in Belkin's announcement.