Amazon Takes $100 Off iPad Mini 7 With Return of All-Time Low Prices, Starting at $399
Amazon this weekend is providing record low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Best Buy is also matching many of these deals.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon has all four colors of the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 on sale at this price, and it's a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the tablet. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.99, both $100 discounts and available in multiple colors.
Deals on cellular models are a bit rarer on Amazon, with a few colors of the 256GB cellular iPad mini 7 on sale for $649.00, down from $749.00. If you prefer shopping at Best Buy, remember that the retailer is matching all of these sales on the iPad mini 7.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
