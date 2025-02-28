MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 16 Pro From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 128GB iPhone 16 Pro from Apple. For those unfamiliar with GRID Studio, it is a company that recycles discarded Apple products into art that celebrates Apple's history.

grid iphone 2g
GRID Studio is having a special spring sale on some of its most popular products this week, plus there is a 15 percent off site wide discount available with the promo code SS15. As part of the sale, the GRID iPhone 2G, which features Apple's most iconic iPhone, is available for $299.

The ‌iPhone‌ 2G is also known as the original ‌iPhone‌, and it was the first ‌iPhone‌ that Apple made back in 2007. GRID's ‌iPhone‌ 2G piece features all of the device's internal components, labeled and artfully arrayed. The iconic original ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ casing is positioned next to the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, ear piece, and other components, and this is before the days where Apple started making its own chips so there are some unique components to see.

The GRID iPhone 3GS is half off and just $99. The ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 3GS followed the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 3G, and that "S" was meant to represent speed. It had a processor that was twice as fast as the prior model, and it was Apple's first foray into really focusing on blazing fast performance. The GRID 3GS features the classic pre-iPhone 4 design, and it looks great framed and on the wall.

iphone 3gs white
You can also get the GRID 4S for $99, and it features approximately 40 internal components from the ‌iPhone‌ 4S. The ‌iPhone‌ 4S was actually the last ‌iPhone‌ that was introduced in Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' lifetime, and it was the first Apple ‌iPhone‌ that Tim Cook introduced on stage without Jobs. The "S" stood for Siri, and it was the first ‌iPhone‌ with Apple's personal assistant.

grid iphone 4s
GRID Studio offers plenty of other iPhones, too, plus iPads. If you have a favorite ‌‌iPhone‌‌ generation, it's likely that GRID has taken it apart. With each art piece, GRID separates out each of the components and provides labels for the parts.

To celebrate the spring sale, GRID Studio is giving away an ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.


GRID Studio Giveaway

The contest will run from today (February 28) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 7. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after March 7 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

