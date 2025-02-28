iPhone 16e Stars in Apple's Latest Ad

by

Today is the iPhone 16e's launch day, and Apple has shared a new ad promoting its most affordable iPhone. The short spot features an inflatable air dancer holding an ‌iPhone 16e‌.


Designed for social media and other quick ad placements, the ad features the song "Talk" from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. It's focused on showing off the design of the ‌iPhone 16e‌, including the all-display design with Face ID and the single-lens rear camera.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is priced starting at $599, and while it is more expensive than the prior-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE 3 that it replaces, it features an A18 chip with Apple Intelligence support, Apple's super efficient modem, ‌Face ID‌, 48-megapixel camera, and a range of other features that make it a solid alternative to the other iPhone 16 models.

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
54 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Doesn’t help with perception. Those inflatables remind me of sleezy used car dealerships.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infinitejest Avatar
infinitejest
30 minutes ago at 10:30 am
Terrible ad.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
1 hour ago at 10:00 am
Not one of Apple’s better ads.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
benroberts3 Avatar
benroberts3
55 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Meh.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnny907 Avatar
Johnny907
37 minutes ago at 10:24 am
A flimsy paper thin caricature flapping around, supported by nothing but air, is ironically the perfect spokesperson for the 16E.
Apple having a rare moment of self awareness?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goonie4life9 Avatar
goonie4life9
3 minutes ago at 10:58 am
Here we go with the bizarre Apple PR. Now Apple's Official Position on the Matter is "One camera is all you need!" and the phone is future proof. This will be the official position until this fall, when the iPhone 17 PR will claim, "You need three cameras!" and "You need a new processor to take full advantage of Apple Intelligence."

I really don't understand why Apple has to denigrate their own products (is the iPhone 16e really better than the iPhone 16 Pro) simply because a product was more recently released.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments