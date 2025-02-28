iPhone 16e Stars in Apple's Latest Ad

Today is the iPhone 16e's launch day, and Apple has shared a new ad promoting its most affordable iPhone. The short spot features an inflatable air dancer holding an ‌iPhone 16e‌.

Designed for social media and other quick ad placements, the ad features the song "Talk" from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. It's focused on showing off the design of the ‌iPhone 16e‌, including the all-display design with Face ID and the single-lens rear camera.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is priced starting at $599, and while it is more expensive than the prior-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE 3 that it replaces, it features an A18 chip with Apple Intelligence support, Apple's super efficient modem, ‌Face ID‌, 48-megapixel camera, and a range of other features that make it a solid alternative to the other iPhone 16 models.