ColorWare Launches New Custom Retro AirPods

ColorWare, known for its custom painted Apple devices and accessories, today added to its ColorWare Retro Collection with AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 options designed to look like classic Macs.



The AirPods are available in Light Mode, a matte cream color, or Dark Mode, a matte black shade. Both models have the colorful rainbow accents that Apple used for some of its original Macs.



ColorWare's Retro AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $499, while the AirPods 4 with ANC are priced at $439. ColorWare uses a proprietary painting process that ensures the finish holds up over time, and it makes AirPods and other custom painted devices in a wide range of colors.

Aside from the custom painting, the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 are identical in performance and feature set to standard AirPods.



The new Retro AirPods join ColorWare's Mac mini Retro line that launched in January.